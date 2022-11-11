Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.27% of PPL worth $253,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 337,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in PPL by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in PPL by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,755. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

