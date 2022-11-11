Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $228,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Evergy Stock Down 3.9 %

Evergy Increases Dividend

EVRG stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,079. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

