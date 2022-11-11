Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($13.22) Per Share

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($13.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($13.89). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.87) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRTX. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 13.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $70.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.