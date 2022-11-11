Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Short Interest Up 70.0% in October

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 548,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.80.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. Research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
Further Reading
