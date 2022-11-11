Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Short Interest Up 70.0% in October

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 548,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.80.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ MNMD traded up 0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.74 and a 200 day moving average of 9.08. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. Research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

