Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MRK traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 226,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.