Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at CIBC

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MR.UN opened at C$5.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$71.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.28. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.69.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

