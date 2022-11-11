Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at CIBC

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MR.UN opened at C$5.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$71.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.28. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.69.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.