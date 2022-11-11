MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the October 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
