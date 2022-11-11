MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the October 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,535. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

