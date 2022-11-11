Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 2.6%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €2.15 ($2.15) and last traded at €2.24 ($2.24). 6,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.30 ($2.30).

Medigene Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.89.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

