Mativ Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Mativ Trading Down 5.4 %

MATV traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $19.78. 1,114,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,896. Mativ has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $618.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Mativ Company Profile

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 12,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Mativ news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,085.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 12,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,880 shares of company stock worth $1,131,387. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

See Also

