Mativ Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Mativ Trading Down 5.4 %
MATV traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $19.78. 1,114,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,896. Mativ has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $618.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $426.40 million for the quarter.
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
