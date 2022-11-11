MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.77 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.60 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 220,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,909. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $217.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 204.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

