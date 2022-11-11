MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $112.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.80.

MasTec stock opened at $91.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

