MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is First Washington CORP’s 8th Largest Position

First Washington CORP decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.09% of MasTec worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Comerica Bank grew its position in MasTec by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 24.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $95.48. 30,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,024. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

