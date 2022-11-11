Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $15.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,064. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.69 and a 200 day moving average of $333.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

