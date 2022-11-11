Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.29). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a negative return on equity of 244.60%.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.