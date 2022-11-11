Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in October

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the October 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Up 5.7 %

MGMLF stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.13. 36,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,541. Maple Gold Mines has a twelve month low of 0.11 and a twelve month high of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.15.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

