Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Magnet Forensics Stock Performance

MAGTF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. 1,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019. Magnet Forensics has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

