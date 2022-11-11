MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTSI. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,788. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

