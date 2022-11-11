Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Lucara Diamond Price Performance
Shares of LUCRF stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
About Lucara Diamond
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucara Diamond (LUCRF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.