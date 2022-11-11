Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

LOW traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,227. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $6,709,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

