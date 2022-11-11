Locus Chain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $82.77 million and $1.15 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

