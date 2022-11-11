LINK 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. LINK has a market capitalization of $173.61 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $29.06 or 0.00173084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00592140 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.19 or 0.30845291 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000363 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

