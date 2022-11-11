Leslie Van de Walle Purchases 8,000 Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £42,400 ($48,819.80).

Robert Walters Stock Performance

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 530 ($6.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,060.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 514.24. Robert Walters plc has a 52 week low of GBX 418.08 ($4.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 892 ($10.27).

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

