LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Buys $117,096.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Labenne purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

