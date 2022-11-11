LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Buys $117,096.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Labenne purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
LendingClub Stock Up 15.5 %
Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
