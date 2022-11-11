Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $35.60 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

