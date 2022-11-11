Legacy CG LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.97. 101,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,269. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

