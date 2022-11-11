Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 203 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $524.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.84 and its 200 day moving average is $478.16.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

