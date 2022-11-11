Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
