Leelyn Smith LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

