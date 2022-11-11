LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCII. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $163.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 765,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 603,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,940,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

