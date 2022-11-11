Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the October 15th total of 61,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Landos Biopharma Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,500. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LABP. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

