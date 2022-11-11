Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 735

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

LON:KOS opened at GBX 580 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 546.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.06. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($7.88).

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.