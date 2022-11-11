Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 735

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kosmos Energy Stock Performance
LON:KOS opened at GBX 580 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 546.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.06. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($7.88).
About Kosmos Energy
