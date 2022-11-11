Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE KTB opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,368.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 204,224 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

