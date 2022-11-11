Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$203.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$207.00.

TSE KXS opened at C$150.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 396.76. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$119.48 and a 52-week high of C$229.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total value of C$6,067,696.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,512 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,685.81. In related news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total transaction of C$6,067,696.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,685.81. Insiders have sold 81,965 shares of company stock worth $11,898,265 over the last ninety days.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

