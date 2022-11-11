KeyCorp Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

