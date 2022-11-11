Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €670.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($670.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($735.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($520.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($575.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($689.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($650.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday.

Kering Trading Up 3.9 %

KER stock opened at €532.00 ($532.00) on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($417.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €479.61 and a 200-day moving average of €498.32.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

