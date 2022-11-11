JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USM. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. CWM LLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

