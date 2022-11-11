JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on USM. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.
United States Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.
