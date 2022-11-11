JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.45.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

