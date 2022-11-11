Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $115.88 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003475 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $115.88 million and approximately $143,756.67 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,672.19 or 1.00000049 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008959 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00246389 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.57001032 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $128,456.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

