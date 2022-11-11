Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million.

Liquidia Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,883.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 106.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 133,585 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Liquidia by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.