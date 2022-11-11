Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

KWR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 9.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $193.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 63.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

