JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
JE Cleantech Stock Down 0.7 %
JCSE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,849. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
