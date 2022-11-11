iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Trading Up 13.7%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
iSign Solutions Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
About iSign Solutions
iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.
