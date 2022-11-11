iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.20. 137,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,901. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.61.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

