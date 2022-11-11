iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.69

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and traded as high as $44.66. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $3,378,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $2,014,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile

