IOTA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.79 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. IOTA has a total market cap of $640.24 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.