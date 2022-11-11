Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Secure Energy Services (SES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES):

11/3/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Secure Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

11/3/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

10/7/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

10/4/2022 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SES traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.76. 397,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,523. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85.

Get Secure Energy Services Inc alerts:

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.