Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 20,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $55.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.83. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.