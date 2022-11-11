Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,015 at Barclays

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 2,545 ($29.30) to GBX 2,015 ($23.20) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,230.50 ($14.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 937 ($10.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,493 ($28.70). The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 668.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,324.07.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Benoit Durteste bought 30,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.38) per share, for a total transaction of £296,400 ($341,278.07). In related news, insider Kathryn Purves acquired 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.21) per share, for a total transaction of £97,400 ($112,147.38). Also, insider Benoit Durteste acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.38) per share, for a total transaction of £296,400 ($341,278.07).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

