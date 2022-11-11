Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.28. 318,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $275.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.