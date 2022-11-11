Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Sells $210,250.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TEX opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Terex by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 93,576 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

