Insider Selling: Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) CEO Sells $18,579.00 in Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) CEO Zachary B. Fleming sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $18,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,671. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.