Insider Selling: Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) CEO Sells $18,579.00 in Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) CEO Zachary B. Fleming sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $18,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,671. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sanara MedTech Stock Performance
Shares of SMTI stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
About Sanara MedTech
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
